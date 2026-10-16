Belgium intends to hand over 10 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by the end of 2026.

This was stated by Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever following a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels.

"Ukraine needs combat-capable fighter jets, and we can make our contribution. <...> We will deliver 10 [aircraft] this year," the Belga agency quotes De Wever as saying.

The Belgian prime minister noted that the schedule for handing over the military equipment had been shifted due to delays in the deliveries of American F-35s to Belgium, which are to replace the F-16s currently in service with the country's army.

Belgium promised to deliver its first two F-16s to Ukraine in 2024, and then to hand over all the remaining operational aircraft in stages. In June 2026, Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken announced plans to hand over seven F-16 fighter jets by the end of 2026. To date, the deliveries have not begun because of delays in receiving the F-35s.

The average age of the Belgian F-16s is about 40 years. The kingdom's air force has about 200 aircraft on its books, however, according to estimates by local media, no more than 40 remain in working condition.

Source: TASS