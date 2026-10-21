26 people detained in Turkey in case of suspicious transactions involving shares of four companies

The Istanbul Chief Prosecutor's Office has issued detention warrants for 31 people as part of an investigation into capital market transactions.

The case concerns the shares of four companies. The basis for launching the investigation was reports by Turkey's Capital Markets Board (SPK) and written appeals.

The investigation is examining transactions involving the shares of Işıklar Enerji ve Yapı Holding (IEYHO), Vişne Madencilik (VSNMD), Odine Solutions Teknoloji (ODINE) and Tera Finansal Yatırımlar Holding (TRHOL).

The investigation is being conducted by the unit of the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor's Office dealing with terrorism financing and money laundering cases.

Following a review of the allegations related to the shares of the aforementioned companies, as well as the reports of the Capital Markets Board, a decision was made to detain 31 suspects. During the operation, 26 people were detained.

Source: Haberler