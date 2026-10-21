 26 people detained in Turkey in case of suspicious transactions involving shares of four companies | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

26 people detained in Turkey in case of suspicious transactions involving shares of four companies

1news Staff11:17 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
26 people detained in Turkey in case of suspicious transactions involving shares of four companies

The Istanbul Chief Prosecutor's Office has issued detention warrants for 31 people as part of an investigation into capital market transactions.

The case concerns the shares of four companies. The basis for launching the investigation was reports by Turkey's Capital Markets Board (SPK) and written appeals.

The investigation is examining transactions involving the shares of Işıklar Enerji ve Yapı Holding (IEYHO), Vişne Madencilik (VSNMD), Odine Solutions Teknoloji (ODINE) and Tera Finansal Yatırımlar Holding (TRHOL).

The investigation is being conducted by the unit of the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor's Office dealing with terrorism financing and money laundering cases.

Following a review of the allegations related to the shares of the aforementioned companies, as well as the reports of the Capital Markets Board, a decision was made to detain 31 suspects. During the operation, 26 people were detained.

Source: Haberler

Share:
347

In focus

Society

"Shahdag Residences and Chalets: a resort where people live all year round - PHOTOS

Opinion

The price of a rupture: the EAEU has calculated what the European choice will cost Armenia

Opinion

Iranian diplomatic mission casts doubt on Uzbekistan's sovereignty over Samarkand

Politics

Azerbaijan and NATO discussed bilateral cooperation issues - PHOTO

World

Italy extends truck drivers' strike by a week over expensive fuel

Among those detained in Armenia is a candidate for community head - UPDATED

Moscow says EU plans for Armenia affect Russia's strategic security

26 people detained in Turkey in case of suspicious transactions involving shares of four companies

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

P. Diddy transferred to another prison after reports of a fight with a drug lord

IRGC says Tehran is ready for a possible U.S. attack and warns of retaliatory measures

Death toll from flooding in Istanbul rises

White House press secretary fired after five days on the job

Latest news

Italy extends truck drivers' strike by a week over expensive fuel

Today, 12:00

Reza Deghati shares footage of protests in Paris - PHOTO

Today, 11:56

Among those detained in Armenia is a candidate for community head - UPDATED

Today, 11:45

The price of a rupture: the EAEU has calculated what the European choice will cost Armenia

Today, 11:36

Moscow says EU plans for Armenia affect Russia's strategic security

Today, 11:30

Joint air force exercises of Azerbaijan and the UAE conclude - VIDEO

Today, 11:27

26 people detained in Turkey in case of suspicious transactions involving shares of four companies

Today, 11:17

Media: Turkish businessman buys Kylie Jenner's bra for $50 million as a gift for his wife - VIDEO

Today, 11:10

"Shahdag Residences and Chalets: a resort where people live all year round - PHOTOS

Today, 11:07

Iranian diplomatic mission casts doubt on Uzbekistan's sovereignty over Samarkand

Today, 11:00

Price per barrel of Azerbaijani oil approaches $120

Today, 10:27

US Envoy Witkoff Arrives in St. Petersburg - UPDATED

Today, 10:15

Another country hit by Ebola virus infection

Today, 10:00

Azerbaijan and NATO discussed bilateral cooperation issues - PHOTO

Today, 09:47

Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia to sign memorandum on the defense industry

Today, 09:45

Media: Trump came out against new Israeli strikes on Iran

Today, 09:35

Iran says Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until U.S. accepts its conditions

Today, 09:25

The U.S., Ukraine, and Europe have agreed on an approach to settling the conflict with Russia

Today, 09:20

Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drones

Today, 09:15

Damage from riots in France estimated at €1.2 billion

Today, 09:02
All news