Armenia calls the economic effect of a possible withdrawal from the EAEU insignificant

A possible severing of ties with the Eurasian Economic Union would reduce Armenia's GDP by no more than 0.61 percent.

This was stated by Armenia's Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan, summing up the results of a joint study on potential risks.

The calculations were carried out by a working group involving the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Armenia.

G. Papoyan criticized the EAEU report, calling the figures cited in it nearly twice as high as they should be. He recalled that Yerevan strictly fulfills all of its union obligations.

According to the minister, the Armenian authorities intend to resolve the emerging barriers and restrictions within the EAEU's legal framework at the meeting of the Eurasian Economic Commission on November 3.

Answering questions about a referendum on integration into the European Union and about the choice of partners for nuclear energy, the head of the Ministry of Economy emphasized that Yerevan does not adhere to a pro-Western or pro-Russian orientation and makes decisions based on national benefit.