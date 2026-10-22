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Armenian officials discuss preparations for TRIPP design work in Syunik

1news Staff10:37 - Today
Armenian officials discuss preparations for TRIPP design work in Syunik

Armenia's Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Davit Khudatyan, and Chairman of the Urban Development Committee Yeghiazar Vardanyan visited the Syunik region, where they discussed organizational matters related to the launch of design work on the TRIPP infrastructure and determined the further course of the processes.

As Sputnik Armenia reports, the relevant agencies discussed these issues on site.

The TRIPP project ("Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity") provides for the creation of a strategic transit corridor through Armenia's Syunik region. It is emphasized that it will operate exclusively within Armenian jurisdiction and does not affect the country's sovereignty.

Under the project, Armenia will grant the United States exclusive long-term rights for up to 99 years to develop the route, through which Azerbaijan expects to establish a land connection with Nakhchivan. It provides for the creation of a company with a controlling stake held by the United States, while Armenia retains control mechanisms on matters of principle.

At the first stage, the United States is offered a 74 percent stake and Armenia 26 percent, with the possibility of increasing Armenia's stake to 49 percent if the agreement is extended.

The framework agreement was initialed on May 26, 2026, during a short visit by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Yerevan, and in early June 2026 the parties signed it.

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