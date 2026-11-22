Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili has signed a decree pardoning 232 people on the occasion of St. George's Day.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the Administration of the President of Georgia.

According to the statement, the pardon applied to 216 people serving prison sentences and 16 people sentenced to punishments not involving imprisonment.

The Presidential Administration emphasized that the head of state, in exercising the exclusive powers granted to him by the Constitution, is guided by the principles of humanism and state interests.