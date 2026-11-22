About a million reports of cyber incidents are registered in the United States every year.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by U.S. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton on CNN.

"Americans need to understand that cyberthreats are real. In 2020, the FBI received reports of nearly 800,000 cyber incidents. According to the latest data, their number has grown to a million," he said.

At the same time, Clayton emphasized that, despite the growing number of cyberthreats, the United States manages to maintain its leading position in the field of cybersecurity.