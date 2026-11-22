U.S. President Donald Trump is leaning toward resuming strikes on Iran after the New Year if Washington and Tehran fail to reach an agreement to settle the conflict.

As 1news.az reports citing Fox News, this was stated by the channel's correspondent Trey Yingst following an interview with the American leader.

"The president told Fox News that he is leaning toward resuming strikes on Iran after the New Year if a deal is not reached," the journalist said on air.

At the same time, Trump confirmed that the United States and Iran are continuing indirect talks on a peaceful settlement.

According to Yingst, Qatar is acting as mediator, passing messages between Washington and Tehran to determine whether a settlement can be reached through negotiations.