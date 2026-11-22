Turkish singer and actor Emre Altuğ will stand trial on charges of illegal construction on a property he owns in the Çeşme district of Izmir province.

Prosecutors have demanded that he be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

As 1news.az reports with reference to Turkish media, the indictment was prepared following a complaint by the Çeşme municipality. Altuğ has been charged with violating the law "On the Protection of Cultural and Natural Property," as well as with violating urban planning regulations.

The municipality determined that a swimming pool, a room for pool equipment, and single-story structures had been built on the singer's plot of land in the Musalla neighborhood.

The municipality stated that the plot is located in a protected area and that the structures were erected without the necessary permits. It is noted that the violations were not eliminated within the established period, after which the illegal structures were demolished.

Following the municipality's complaint, the Çeşme prosecutor's office launched an investigation. Emre Altuğ rejected the charges brought against him.

During the investigation, the singer stated that the municipality's decision had been served on him in violation of the law. According to him, upon learning of the document, he went to court demanding that it be declared invalid.

According to the indictment, prosecutors are seeking a sentence of three to 10 years in prison for Altuğ.