Bayern Munich and Germany national team midfielder Jamal Musiala has suffered another episode linked to a neurological disorder.

As 1news.az reports citing the newspaper Bild, the incident occurred on November 16 during the team's training session.

According to the publication, this is already the second such case in the past three months. At the same time, the next day the 23-year-old footballer returned to training without restrictions.

It is noted that doctors are continuing to adjust the player's drug treatment in order to keep his condition under control.

Despite what happened, on November 20 Musiala took to the field in the German championship match against Cologne (1:1), returning to play after a break related to a muscle injury.

The footballer was previously diagnosed with a neurological disorder accompanied by brief disturbances of consciousness.