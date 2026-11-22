In Turkey, 632 suspects have been identified as part of the investigation into the stock market crisis, and external administrators have been appointed at 91 companies.

As 1news.az reports, Turkish Justice Minister Akın Gürlek announced this on his page on the social network X.

According to the minister, the property and bank accounts of 181 companies and 551 individuals have also been seized.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that 136 people had been arrested as part of the investigation, and judicial control measures had been applied to another 285.

The crisis on Turkey's stock market began on September 16 amid a sharp drop in share prices on the Istanbul Stock Exchange. Trading was suspended, after which the authorities launched an investigation.

According to the investigation, the panic on the market was artificially provoked amid a liquidity crisis at a number of investment funds and management companies.

The Istanbul prosecutor's office opened a criminal case. Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya, Turkey's former minister of family and social policy (2016–2018), was arrested on charges of violating capital market legislation.

Two senior representatives of the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and the head of the Istanbul Stock Exchange were also detained.

By decision of the authorities, the activities of 131 investment funds have been suspended.