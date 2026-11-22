The fortune of Larry Ellison, co-founder of the American technology corporation Oracle, has declined by approximately $40 billion over the past three months amid a drop in the company's share price.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by Forbes magazine.

According to the publication, Ellison's fortune is estimated at $137.7 billion. He ranks 12th on the list of the world's richest people.

In trading on November 20, Oracle shares fell by 7.5%, dropping to approximately $102 per share. This is the lowest level since January 2024. Since the beginning of 2026, the company's market share value has declined by 47%.

As Forbes notes, the drop in quotations is linked to investors' concerns about Oracle's large-scale spending on the construction of data processing centers for artificial intelligence.

In particular, the company's free cash flow for the 2026 fiscal year turned out to be negative, amounting to minus $23.7 billion.

Significant investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure and growing debt burden have heightened investors' concerns about the corporation's financial prospects.