Ten members of opposition party arrested in Armenia ahead of elections

A court in Armenia has imposed pretrial measures in the form of detention and house arrest against 10 of the 14 representatives of the opposition party "Powerful Armenia" who were detained in Stepanavan, Lori region.

As Sputnik Armenia reports, according to Armenia's Anti-Corruption Committee, those involved in the case are accused of distributing and receiving electoral bribes, as well as of facilitating this process.

Among those arrested are Arsen Gevorkyan, a candidate for the post of head of the Stepanavan community, as well as five candidates for membership in the Council of Elders. Gevorkyan has been placed in custody for a period of two months. For the other participants in the case, alternative pretrial measures not involving deprivation of liberty have been chosen.

The detentions and arrests took place ahead of the elections to the Council of Elders of the enlarged Stepanavan community, scheduled for October 25. The voting will be held under a proportional system.