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Farhad Rajabli becomes 12-time European champion

1news Staff20:50 - Today
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Farhad Rajabli becomes 12-time European champion

The European Veterans Judo Championships have begun in Portimão, Portugal.

According to Report, Azerbaijani athlete Farhad Rajabli (90 kg) defeated all his rivals in the M8 age category and won the gold medal of the continental championship.

Thus, 12-time world champion Farhad Rajabli has claimed the European champion title for the 12th time as well.

Note that the European Veterans Judo Championships will run until October 25. Azerbaijan is represented at the continental championship by 15 athletes.

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