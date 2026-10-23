Azerbaijan protests to UN special rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief

Azerbaijan has protested against the report of the special rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief in the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly.

The corresponding statement was made by the first secretary of the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN, Shahriyar Hajiyev, during an interactive dialogue with the special rapporteur.

He emphasized that the effective guarantee of freedom of religion or belief is one of the main conditions for stable societies in which mutual understanding, tolerance, and respect prevail.

Sh. Hajiyev pointed out that report A/81/376, submitted by the special rapporteur at the session, should have reflected the damage inflicted on religious heritage, including monuments of Islamic culture of universal human value, during the 30 years of occupation of Azerbaijan's territories, instead of including unsubstantiated claims.

It was noted that during the occupation at least 65 mosques were completely destroyed, and cemeteries were subjected to large-scale desecration and looting.

The diplomat drew attention to the fact that the special rapporteur's silence regarding the documented violations and the inclusion of unverified information in the report raise serious questions about the impartiality and objectivity of his activities.

He added that in 2025, 994 religious communities were registered in Azerbaijan, 956 of which are Islamic, while the rest are Christian, Jewish, Baha'i, and Krishnaite. At present, 2,387 mosques, 16 churches, 23 prayer houses, 7 synagogues, and one Baha'i and one Krishnaite place of worship operate in the country.

"In accordance with the 'Code of Conduct for Special Procedures Mandate Holders,' approved by resolution 5/2 of the UN Human Rights Council of June 18, 2007, mandate holders must carry out their functions objectively and impartially, without allowing any external interference," Shahriyar Hajiyev stated.