Araghchi to Macron: Make up your mind

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called on French President Emmanuel Macron to clarify his position on Iran's nuclear program.

As 1news.az reports, Araghchi wrote about this on his X social network account.

According to the head of Iranian diplomacy, in 2018, after the United States withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Macron stated that France would remain a party to the nuclear deal, since it had signed the agreement itself.

However, now, as Araghchi claims, the French president says that he has always opposed "any nuclear activity" by Iran.