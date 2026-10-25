Trump allows for the resumption of U.S. strikes on Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump does not rule out the possibility that he will decide to carry out new strikes on Iran if Washington and Tehran do not reach a deal.

As 1news.az reports, the American leader said this while answering a journalist's question in the state of Florida.

"Do you really think I would tell you if I were going to do it? There is a possibility that I will do it. There is also a possibility that we will have a good, major agreement," Trump added.

He noted that he could "finish the job" or Washington and Tehran would reach a deal: "I don't know for sure. Either way, we will win."

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that the United States is preparing for a possible resumption of strikes on Iran. Meanwhile, the Al Arabiya television channel claimed that Tehran had offered Washington to open Hormuz in exchange for lifting the blockade.