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Arab coalition shoots down another drone over Riyadh

1news Staff10:20 - Today
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Arab coalition shoots down another drone over Riyadh

Forces of the Arab coalition have intercepted and destroyed another drone over Riyadh.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the alliance's official spokesman, Turki al-Maliki.

"A drone was intercepted and destroyed in the Riyadh area," said the statement by the spokesman for the coalition led by Saudi Arabia.

The downed unmanned aerial vehicle was the second aerial target intercepted overnight in the skies over Riyadh.

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