Twelve people injured in shooting near university stadium in the U.S.

At least 12 people, including six minors, were injured in a shooting near the stadium of Florida A&M University in the American city of Tallahassee (Florida).

As 1news.az reports citing Reuters, this was announced by local police and the university's administration.

According to law enforcement agencies, 11 of the 12 victims suffered gunshot wounds. Among the injured are six adults and six minors.

"At the moment, at least three of the injured are in serious condition, and nine more are in stable condition," the Tallahassee police reported.

As the local newspaper Tallahassee Democrat specifies, the shooting occurred late Saturday evening near the "Bragg Memorial" stadium after the end of a football game.

No information about the detention of a suspect has been received so far.