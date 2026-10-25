In Japan, about 13,000 people urged to evacuate due to flood threat

In Japan's Wakayama Prefecture on the island of Honshu, authorities have advised about 13,000 residents to evacuate due to the threat of heavy downpours, floods, and landslides.

As 1news.az reports with reference to Japanese public television, the recommendation primarily concerns elderly people.

In the prefecture's administrative center, the city of Wakayama, flooding is already being observed. On some streets, the water level has risen to the wheels of cars.

The cause of the heavy rains was the approach of the powerful typhoon "Champi," which is moving toward Japan from the Chinese coast at a speed of about 20 km/h.

Earlier, the typhoon affected Taiwan, where, according to available data, one person was killed and more than 610 were injured.