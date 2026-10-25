Russia says it is ready to resume talks with the U.S. and Ukraine after November 4

Russia is ready to resume trilateral talks with the U.S. and Ukraine after November 4.

As 1news.az reports, citing local media, this was stated by Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.

"Now the next deadline is November 4, our big holiday. After that we will be ready to resume the talks," he said.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed plans to hold a trilateral meeting with representatives of Russia and the U.S. in early November.