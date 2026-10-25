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More than 1,300 people detained in France after mass riots - VIDEO

1news Staff16:24 - Today
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More than 1,300 people detained in France after mass riots - VIDEO

More than 1,300 people were detained in France during and after the mass riots on October 24.

As 1news.az reports citing the newspaper Le Figaro, this was announced by the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the Paris police prefecture, 142 people were detained in the capital, 126 of whom were taken into custody.

The number of participants in the October 24 protests was comparable to that of the previous rally on October 17. However, thanks to enhanced security measures, the consequences of the riots proved to be less serious.

In Paris, one store was damaged by the actions of looters. In addition, the police thwarted an attempt by rioters to break into a car dealership.

Across France, 24 cases of looting were recorded, compared with attacks on 1,500 retail outlets a week earlier. At the same time, numerous stores sustained damage.

During the suppression of the riots, 53 police officers were injured.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez reported that at least two protest participants were seriously injured.

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