 Netanyahu publishes AI-generated image of a nuclear strike on Israel | 1news.az
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Netanyahu publishes AI-generated image of a nuclear strike on Israel

1news Staff20:25 - Today
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Netanyahu publishes AI-generated image of a nuclear strike on Israel

Two days before the elections, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published on the social network X an image generated with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) showing a nuclear explosion over a city resembling Tel Aviv.

As 1news.az reports, in the post accompanying the image Netanyahu emphasized that Iran poses an existential threat to the Jewish state.

"If the Iranians obtain nuclear weapons, nothing else will matter. Everything is so petty compared to the existential threat of Iran and the Shiite axis," Netanyahu wrote.

Recently, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would like to see Netanyahu win the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 27. The Israeli prime minister, together with Washington, conducted a military operation against Iran, the American leader noted.

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