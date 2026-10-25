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Macron's rating plunges to a record low after the October 17 riots

1news Staff23:40 - 25 / 10 / 2026
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Macron's rating plunges to a record low after the October 17 riots

The approval ratings of French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu have dropped significantly following the mass unrest that took place amid demonstrations against rising prices on October 17.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by Le Journal du Dimanche, citing a poll by the company CSA.

The publication notes that over the past month, among a thousand adult French respondents, the number of those with a positive attitude toward Macron fell by 7 percentage points and stands at 17%. Some 83% of respondents expressed dissatisfaction with the French president's policies, which is a record figure since the beginning of 2026.

According to the outlet, Macron is also being criticized by members of his own party. He is accused of an "inability to foresee the riots" and "ineffective management of the security forces," but his televised address to the nation, delivered after the October 17 riots, drew particular criticism.

Lecornu's approval rating fell over the month by 5 percentage points to 22%.

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