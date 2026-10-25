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40 people killed in militant attack in Nigeria

1news Staff23:58 - 25 / 10 / 2026
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40 people killed in militant attack in Nigeria

In Nigeria's Taraba State, at least 40 civilians were killed in an attack by armed militants on the village of Binnari.

As 1news.az reports, citing the Premium Times newspaper, this was announced by representatives of human rights organizations.

The attack took place in the Karim Lamido area. According to available information, the militants entered the territory of Taraba State from neighboring Plateau State.

The attackers set fire to agricultural crops, destroyed residential homes and shops, and killed local residents.

According to eyewitnesses, the death toll may rise, as many residents of the village are listed as missing.

Search and rescue operations are continuing at the site of the attack.

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