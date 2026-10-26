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Lula da Silva wins Brazil's presidential election

1news Staff08:40 - Today
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Lula da Silva wins Brazil's presidential election

Brazil's incumbent president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has won the runoff election and been reelected as head of state.

This is shown by data from the Superior Electoral Court (which performs the functions of a central election commission) after 97.69% of the ballots were counted, when the results were recognized as mathematically irreversible.

According to official statistics from the electoral commission, the leader of the left-wing Workers' Party, Lula da Silva, is receiving 51.74% of the vote. His rival, the candidate of the right-wing opposition, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, is receiving 48.26% and no longer has any mathematical chance of closing the gap.

Lula da Silva became the first politician in Brazil's modern history to win a presidential election after trailing in the first round of voting. The president-elect will take office on January 1, 2027.

Voter turnout in the runoff was 80.79%, with 127,807,732 citizens taking part in the vote. The level of those abstaining from voting (absenteeism) reached 19.21%, which corresponds to 30,381,854 voters. The share of blank ballots was 1.12% (1,426,055 votes), and invalid ballots accounted for 2.12% (2,713,225 votes).

Source: TASS

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