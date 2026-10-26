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Vucic acknowledges his coalition's defeat in Serbian elections

1news Staff09:15 - Today
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Vucic acknowledges his coalition's defeat in Serbian elections

Former Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic stated that the coalition he leads has been defeated in the parliamentary elections.

This was reported by RIA Novosti.

The voting took place on Sunday; 19 political forces competing for 250 seats in the assembly took part in the early elections. The main rivals were the "United Serbia" coalition headed by Vucic and the civic group "Student List — Students Win." The alliance of Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Ivica Dacic, "Ivica Dacic — Factor of Stability," may also clear the three percent threshold.

After the voting ended, the Republic Electoral Commission reported a record turnout.

In total, 6.5 million people were included in the voter rolls.

On October 25, early parliamentary elections to the National Assembly began in Serbia.

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