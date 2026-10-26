The Black Sea has become the world's deadliest maritime route

The Black Sea has been recognized as the world's deadliest maritime route.

This was reported by the newspaper Financial Times (FT).

According to the publication, since the beginning of the year more than 570 vessels have come under attack in the Black Sea. As a result of the strikes, at least 40 merchant fleet sailors have been killed — more than in the Strait of Hormuz, where the deaths of 24 people have been confirmed.

The attacks have affected vessels off the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria. Amid the growing threats, the cost of war risk insurance can reach 15% of a vessel's value, so owners have begun sending older ships into the dangerous zones.