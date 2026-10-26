Local elections in Armenia: Pashinyan's party wins up to 96% of the vote

The Civil Contract party received between 47.8% and 96.12% of the vote in local elections in ten communities of Armenia, said the head of the Ministry of Territorial Administration, David Khudatyan.

According to him, Civil Contract received 70% of the vote in Meghri, 47.8% in Yeghegnadzor, 96.12% in Vayk, 92.7% in Jermuk, 84.6% in Tsaghkadzor, 67.6% in Martuni, 85.6% in Artashat, 92.4% in Akhuryan, 85.25% in Ijevan and 93.8% in Vardenis.

In Goris, the "Solidarity" bloc led by Arush Arushanyan received 93% of the vote.

Source: ARMENIA TODAY