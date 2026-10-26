Ukraine extends martial law and mobilization

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada bills providing for the extension of martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days.

According to the documents, it is proposed to extend the special legal regime and mobilization measures until January 28, 2027.

The initiative has already been forwarded for consideration by the relevant committees and the Rada. Following a positive vote by the people's deputies, this will be the 21st decision to extend martial law since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Source: RBC-Ukraine