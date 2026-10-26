Pashinyan announces the destruction of the "three-headed war party" in Armenia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced the destruction of the opposition alliance of his main political opponents, which he calls the "three-headed war party."

"The three-headed war party has been destroyed, we see this from the local self-government elections," Pashinyan said in a live broadcast on his Facebook page.

He noted that Armenia needs to "eradicate the spy opposition, which is controlled from the outside." "A new state-oriented opposition should be formed in Armenia, but it should not be formed by the government," Pashinyan emphasized.

According to him, public hearings must be organized around the formation of a new opposition.

With the phrase "three-headed war party," Pashinyan publicly refers to three key political forces and their leaders, who have united in harsh criticism of the current government. These are the "Armenia" bloc (the so-called "Karabakh clan"), headed by former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan; the "Strong Armenia" party led by Russian-Armenian oligarch Samvel Karapetyan; and the "Prosperous Armenia" party, headed by businessman Gagik Tsarukyan.