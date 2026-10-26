Germany intends to purchase Ukrainian cruise missiles

Germany expects to conclude an agreement in the coming weeks on the purchase of the first batch of Ukrainian "Bars" cruise missiles.

This was reported by the Financial Times (FT) newspaper, citing sources.

According to them, the Bundeswehr could conduct technical tests of the missiles in early 2027. If the tests produce a "satisfactory result," Germany could purchase hundreds more such missiles, FT writes. According to the newspaper, this would be the first known case of the German armed forces purchasing offensive weaponry developed in Ukraine.

As the publication notes, the "Bars" is a jet-powered cruise missile with a flight range of up to 1,000 km and a payload mass of 105 kg. In recent months, "Bars" missiles have been produced in Germany at a Ukrainian-German joint venture created as part of the Build with Ukraine program. Initially, this initiative was aimed at organizing the production of weapons for Ukraine abroad.

Source: TASS