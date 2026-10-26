Iran does not care who comes to power in Israel following the elections, said Esmail Baghaei, the official spokesman for the Islamic Republic's Foreign Ministry.

"For us, there is no difference who, in such a situation, heads a regime that has no achievements other than killings and genocide," he said during a briefing.

Baghaei also called the elections in Israel a competition between different gangs over who will commit more atrocities. The main slogan of Israeli politicians, in the diplomat's assessment, is "I can commit more crimes than you."

Parliamentary elections in Israel will be held on October 27. Based on their results, a new Knesset will be formed, after which the leader of the party that receives the largest number of mandates will be tasked with forming a new government. At the moment, according to the latest polls, the bloc of the current ruling coalition led by Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and the united opposition are running neck and neck. At the same time, neither side is gaining a majority — 61 of the 120 seats in the Knesset required to form a ruling coalition.

Source: TASS