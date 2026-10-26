Imported case of Zika fever detected in Russia

Zika fever was diagnosed in September in a woman who returned to Moscow after a vacation in Bali.

This was reported on Rospotrebnadzor's channel on "Max."

"An imported case of Zika fever has been registered in the Russian Federation. The disease was detected in September of this year in a woman who returned to Moscow from a vacation on the island of Bali," the statement said.

The agency noted that the risk of the fever spreading in Russia is ruled out. Mosquitoes living in Russia do not pose high epidemiological risks as carriers of dangerous tropical fevers.

"The agency's research organizations have developed domestic test systems for the rapid diagnosis of Zika fever, which are actively used for differential diagnosis," the statement said.