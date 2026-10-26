Oktay Saral steps down as adviser to Turkey's president
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Oktay Saral, the chief adviser to Turkey's president who had earlier criticized the introduction of a single school uniform in Azerbaijan, has announced his resignation from the post he had held since 2016.
He made the announcement on his page on the social network Instagram.
Saral said that he remains determined to serve the people and emphasized that he will continue his path alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
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