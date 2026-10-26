 Oktay Saral steps down as adviser to Turkey's president | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Politics

Oktay Saral steps down as adviser to Turkey's president

1news Staff13:45 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Oktay Saral steps down as adviser to Turkey's president

Oktay Saral, the chief adviser to Turkey's president who had earlier criticized the introduction of a single school uniform in Azerbaijan, has announced his resignation from the post he had held since 2016.

He made the announcement on his page on the social network Instagram.

Saral said that he remains determined to serve the people and emphasized that he will continue his path alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Share:
262

In focus

President's Diary

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Dutch foreign minister - PHOTO

Society

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

President's Diary

Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Farhad Khalilov on his 80th birthday

Opinion

Allies, not wards: how Baku is rewriting the terms of its partnership with Ankara

Politics

A Coordination Commission on construction projects has been created in Azerbaijan

Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan is always ready to complete the peace process with Armenia

Tom Berendsen: Azerbaijan is an important partner for the Netherlands in the South Caucasus

Oktay Saral steps down as adviser to Turkey's president

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

The EU receives relatives of missing Azerbaijanis for the first time - PHOTO

The Milli Majlis expressed its position on mass protests and facts of human rights violations in France

Azerbaijan adds 31 Turkish citizens to list of "undesirable persons"

Sweden's ambassador meets with Hikmat Hajiyev

Latest news

A Coordination Commission on construction projects has been created in Azerbaijan

Today, 14:10

Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan is always ready to complete the peace process with Armenia

Today, 13:50

Tom Berendsen: Azerbaijan is an important partner for the Netherlands in the South Caucasus

Today, 13:48

Oktay Saral steps down as adviser to Turkey's president

Today, 13:45

Azerbaijan and the Netherlands intend to expand economic cooperation

Today, 13:35

Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan and the Netherlands are preparing 4 agreements for signing

Today, 13:30

Imported case of Zika fever detected in Russia

Today, 13:25

NSS: Azerbaijani citizen who got lost and ended up in Armenian territory has been returned

Today, 13:20

Ilham Aliyev approves intergovernmental agreement with Uzbekistan

Today, 13:17

Second protocol to the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters approved

Today, 13:15

Iran says it does not care who comes to power in Israel

Today, 13:08

Germany intends to purchase Ukrainian cruise missiles

Today, 13:00

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Dutch foreign minister - PHOTO

Today, 12:54

Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Farhad Khalilov on his 80th birthday

Today, 12:50

Allies, not wards: how Baku is rewriting the terms of its partnership with Ankara

Today, 12:42

Foreign minister of the Netherlands visits the Alley of Martyrs - PHOTO

Today, 12:40

Pashinyan announces the destruction of the "three-headed war party" in Armenia

Today, 12:25

NGO Agency and Karabakh Revival Fund announce joint grant competition for NGOs on sustainable settlement and community life in the liberated territories

Today, 11:58

Under Serzh Sargsyan, a state company was sold below its appraised value — prosecutors uncover violations

Today, 11:52

Ilham Aliyev congratulates the president of Austria on the national holiday

Today, 11:35
All news