 Voter Turnout in Israel Reaches Record High - UPDATED | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Voter Turnout in Israel Reaches Record High - UPDATED

1news Staff15:22 - Today
Voter Turnout in Israel Reaches Record High - UPDATED

By 10:00 local time (12:00 Baku time), 16.68% of voters—more than 1.2 million people—had taken part in the parliamentary elections in Israel. This is the highest turnout figure in the last 45 years.

According to the newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, these data were provided by the Central Elections Committee of Israel.

Experts attribute the high turnout to the fact that these are the country's first elections following the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel. Analysts note that many voters view the election as an opportunity to express their stance on the government's actions during and after the attack.

Candidates from 36 parties are competing for 120 seats in the Knesset. A total of 7.3 million people are eligible to vote. Polling stations opened at 07:00 local time (09:00 Baku time) and will remain open until 22:00 (00:00 Baku time).

A total of 12,018 polling stations have opened across the country. Order is being maintained by 20,000 police officers, border police officers, and volunteers, Israel's Channel 12 reports.

For the duration of the elections, the Israeli military also announced a closure of the Palestinian territories and the shutdown of all checkpoints in the West Bank.

After the polls close, television channels will publish exit poll results, followed by the vote count. The election results will determine the composition of the 26th Knesset, after which the process of forming a governing coalition will begin.

09:20

Polling stations opened at 07:00 local time in Israel, where parliamentary elections are taking place.

Their results will determine the composition of the 26th Knesset, after which the procedure for forming a governing coalition will begin, and, if successful, a new cabinet and prime minister will be sworn in.

According to the Central Election Commission, 7.3 million Israelis are eligible to vote. A total of 12,018 polling stations opened across the country. They will operate until 22:00. Shortly after they close, exit poll results will be announced and the vote count will begin.

The elections are being held under heightened security measures. In total, according to Israel's Channel 12 television, 20,000 police officers, border police personnel, and volunteers are maintaining order. The army, for its part, announced the imposition of a closure regime on the Palestinian territories and the shutdown of all checkpoints in the West Bank of the Jordan River.

Source: TASS

Share:
876

In focus

President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev addresses opening of 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue - PHOTO - LIVE

Society

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev receives Director-General of ICESCO

Society

Leyla Aliyeva met with the secretary-general of the World Tourism Organization - PHOTO

World

Neil Young files lawsuit against Trump

Houthis claim strike on oil refinery in Saudi Arabia

Voter Turnout in Israel Reaches Record High - UPDATED

Member of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada demands that Saakashvili be stripped of parental rights

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Ukraine allowed to purchase weapons through NATO agency

Turkey prepares to send troops to Saudi Arabia

'There are preconditions for a ceasefire': Witkoff brought Putin documents on the Ukrainian settlement

Sybiha to Witkoff: Kyiv residents heard what "humanism" really sounds like - PHOTO

Latest news

Neil Young files lawsuit against Trump

Today, 15:35

Houthis claim strike on oil refinery in Saudi Arabia

Today, 15:25

Voter Turnout in Israel Reaches Record High - UPDATED

Today, 15:22

Member of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada demands that Saakashvili be stripped of parental rights

Today, 15:20

Zelensky announces trilateral meeting

Today, 15:15

"There are 173 million girls out of the education system worldwide": UNESCO deputy director-general

Today, 15:10

The sexiest man of 2026 has been named - PHOTO - VIDEO

Today, 15:00

Elon Musk releases his AI-created "Odyssey" - VIDEO

Today, 14:40

Repairs completed on 95 streets and avenues in the capital

Today, 14:30

The Netherlands pulls out of Eurovision 2027

Today, 14:20

Putin speaks with European leaders for the first time since last summer

Today, 14:15

President Ilham Aliyev receives Director-General of ICESCO

Today, 14:06

Newsmax: Israel calls its relations with Azerbaijan unique

Today, 13:55

Leyla Aliyeva met with the secretary-general of the World Tourism Organization - PHOTO

Today, 13:53

Who is the new head of Azerbaijan's Penitentiary Service? — DOSSIER

Today, 13:50

Iran must be brought back into the Persian Gulf security system, Oman says

Today, 13:42

Chinese companies terminate contracts with Mbappé over meme - VIDEO

Today, 13:30

"Countries will disappear": Elon Musk sounds the alarm

Today, 13:27

South Korea recalls diplomats from Ukraine

Today, 13:23

Azerbaijan's non-oil exports exceeded 16% of GDP, Economy Ministry says

Today, 13:20
All news