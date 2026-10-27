Voter Turnout in Israel Reaches Record High - UPDATED

By 10:00 local time (12:00 Baku time), 16.68% of voters—more than 1.2 million people—had taken part in the parliamentary elections in Israel. This is the highest turnout figure in the last 45 years.

According to the newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, these data were provided by the Central Elections Committee of Israel.

Experts attribute the high turnout to the fact that these are the country's first elections following the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel. Analysts note that many voters view the election as an opportunity to express their stance on the government's actions during and after the attack.

Candidates from 36 parties are competing for 120 seats in the Knesset. A total of 7.3 million people are eligible to vote. Polling stations opened at 07:00 local time (09:00 Baku time) and will remain open until 22:00 (00:00 Baku time).

A total of 12,018 polling stations have opened across the country. Order is being maintained by 20,000 police officers, border police officers, and volunteers, Israel's Channel 12 reports.

For the duration of the elections, the Israeli military also announced a closure of the Palestinian territories and the shutdown of all checkpoints in the West Bank.

After the polls close, television channels will publish exit poll results, followed by the vote count. The election results will determine the composition of the 26th Knesset, after which the process of forming a governing coalition will begin.

09:20

Polling stations opened at 07:00 local time in Israel, where parliamentary elections are taking place.

Their results will determine the composition of the 26th Knesset, after which the procedure for forming a governing coalition will begin, and, if successful, a new cabinet and prime minister will be sworn in.

According to the Central Election Commission, 7.3 million Israelis are eligible to vote. A total of 12,018 polling stations opened across the country. They will operate until 22:00. Shortly after they close, exit poll results will be announced and the vote count will begin.

The elections are being held under heightened security measures. In total, according to Israel's Channel 12 television, 20,000 police officers, border police personnel, and volunteers are maintaining order. The army, for its part, announced the imposition of a closure regime on the Palestinian territories and the shutdown of all checkpoints in the West Bank of the Jordan River.

Source: TASS