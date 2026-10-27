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Iranian lawmakers demand impeachment of several ministers

1news Staff11:45 - Today
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Iranian lawmakers demand impeachment of several ministers

About 13 impeachment requests concerning several ministers have been registered in the Majlis (Iran's unicameral parliament).

This was stated by a representative of the parliament's economic committee, Fathollah Tavassoli.
"About 13 impeachment requests concerning several ministers have been registered. The request regarding the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Ahmad Donyamali, with 46 signatures, has been uploaded into the system and submitted to the presidium of the Majlis, but it has also not been forwarded to the relevant commission," the Iranian agency Tasnim quoted him as saying.

As Tavassoli noted, the request for the impeachment of the minister of economy is in the presidium of the Majlis.

Until the presidium forwards the lawmakers' demand to the specialized commission, its consideration will not begin.

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