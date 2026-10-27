Mirzoyan says there are no legal grounds for expelling Armenia from the EAEU

There are no legal grounds for suspending Armenia's membership in the Eurasian Economic Union or for expelling the country from it.

This was stated by the head of Armenia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ararat Mirzoyan, during a joint briefing with his Dutch counterpart in Yerevan.

Commenting on the recent report of the EAEU Intergovernmental Council, the Armenian diplomat noted that the reference to the Vienna Convention cited in the document allows for the option of suspending membership only in the event that a country violates its obligations. According to Mirzoyan, Yerevan has not violated any obligations within the framework of the union, and therefore he categorically disagrees with the conclusions presented in the report.

The head of the foreign policy agency emphasized that attempts by EAEU partners to build a legal basis carry, above all, a political subtext. In his opinion, the lawyers were given a political assignment to find at least some legal justification. Mirzoyan added that Armenia has always conscientiously fulfilled and continues to fulfill its obligations within the union, counting on a similar attitude from the other participants, although in recent months there have been examples to the contrary.

Source: Sputnik Armenia