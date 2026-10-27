South Korea recalls diplomats from Ukraine

South Korea has recalled eight diplomatic staff members from Ukraine amid disagreements with Kyiv over the disclosure of information about the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war.

As the Yonhap news agency reports, this was stated by South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun.

According to him, key members of the diplomatic mission continue to work in Ukraine and are taking the necessary measures to protect South Korean citizens amid the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Seoul demanded official explanations from Kyiv and guarantees that such incidents would not happen again. The reason was a statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who, during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in September, publicly announced the transfer of two North Korean servicemen to South Korea.