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Iran must be brought back into the Persian Gulf security system, Oman says

1news Staff13:42 - Today
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Iran must be brought back into the Persian Gulf security system, Oman says

A regional security system in the Persian Gulf must include Iran in order to ensure stability.

This was stated by Oman's Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr al-Busaidi during a lecture at Cambridge University in the United Kingdom.

"For nearly half a century, Iran has been excluded from any meaningful participation in the region's security structures, which has had extremely negative consequences not only for Iran itself, but for the region as a whole. <...> Any security architecture in the Persian Gulf that does not include [Iran] is inherently unstable. It is structurally unsound," he said. The minister's remarks are cited in a statement on the website of Oman's Foreign Ministry.

Al-Busaidi also pointed to the excessive dependence of Middle Eastern states on external powers, which complicates the settlement of issues related to the Iranian nuclear program and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. According to him, such dependence is accompanied by the promotion of the interests of third countries, which do not always coincide with regional ones.

Source: TASS

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