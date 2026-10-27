 Newsmax: Israel calls its relations with Azerbaijan unique | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Politics

Newsmax: Israel calls its relations with Azerbaijan unique

1news Staff13:55 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Newsmax: Israel calls its relations with Azerbaijan unique

The visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Baku in October signaled the strengthening of Azerbaijani-Israeli relations.

As Newsmax notes, Herzog's invitation to the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and his meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev underscored the strategic importance of the two countries' partnership.

Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel covers energy, defense, high technology, and agriculture.

Particular significance is given to the relationship by Azerbaijan's geographic location in the South Caucasus — a region where the interests of major powers intersect. Against this backdrop, cooperation between Baku and Tel Aviv acquires additional strategic importance.

During the meeting, Herzog called relations with Azerbaijan "unique" and emphasized that they have proven their significance even in difficult times. According to him, the sides can expand cooperation and strengthen ties between their peoples.

The partnership with Israel remains one of the directions of Azerbaijan's multi-vector foreign policy, allowing it to develop interaction in the spheres of security, energy, and technology. At the same time, Baku maintains its own priorities and builds relations with foreign partners based on national interests. It is precisely the combination of geographic location, economic opportunities, and independent diplomacy that strengthens Azerbaijan's role in regional processes.

Share:
529

In focus

President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev addresses opening of 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue - PHOTO - LIVE

Society

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev receives Director-General of ICESCO

Society

Leyla Aliyeva met with the secretary-general of the World Tourism Organization - PHOTO

Politics

Newsmax: Israel calls its relations with Azerbaijan unique

Who is the new head of Azerbaijan's Penitentiary Service? — DOSSIER

Armenian foreign minister does not rule out launching TRIPP before signing peace treaty with Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan proposes introducing registration for diplomats staying in the country for more than 15 days

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Mirzoyan comments on the incident involving an Azerbaijani shepherd crossing the border

President Ilham Aliyev watched opening ceremony of FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

Sweden's ambassador meets with Hikmat Hajiyev

Ilham Aliyev congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Republic Day

Latest news

Neil Young files lawsuit against Trump

Today, 15:35

Houthis claim strike on oil refinery in Saudi Arabia

Today, 15:25

Voter Turnout in Israel Reaches Record High - UPDATED

Today, 15:22

Member of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada demands that Saakashvili be stripped of parental rights

Today, 15:20

Zelensky announces trilateral meeting

Today, 15:15

"There are 173 million girls out of the education system worldwide": UNESCO deputy director-general

Today, 15:10

The sexiest man of 2026 has been named - PHOTO - VIDEO

Today, 15:00

Elon Musk releases his AI-created "Odyssey" - VIDEO

Today, 14:40

Repairs completed on 95 streets and avenues in the capital

Today, 14:30

The Netherlands pulls out of Eurovision 2027

Today, 14:20

Putin speaks with European leaders for the first time since last summer

Today, 14:15

President Ilham Aliyev receives Director-General of ICESCO

Today, 14:06

Newsmax: Israel calls its relations with Azerbaijan unique

Today, 13:55

Leyla Aliyeva met with the secretary-general of the World Tourism Organization - PHOTO

Today, 13:53

Who is the new head of Azerbaijan's Penitentiary Service? — DOSSIER

Today, 13:50

Iran must be brought back into the Persian Gulf security system, Oman says

Today, 13:42

Chinese companies terminate contracts with Mbappé over meme - VIDEO

Today, 13:30

"Countries will disappear": Elon Musk sounds the alarm

Today, 13:27

South Korea recalls diplomats from Ukraine

Today, 13:23

Azerbaijan's non-oil exports exceeded 16% of GDP, Economy Ministry says

Today, 13:20
All news