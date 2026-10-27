The visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Baku in October signaled the strengthening of Azerbaijani-Israeli relations.

As Newsmax notes, Herzog's invitation to the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and his meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev underscored the strategic importance of the two countries' partnership.

Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel covers energy, defense, high technology, and agriculture.

Particular significance is given to the relationship by Azerbaijan's geographic location in the South Caucasus — a region where the interests of major powers intersect. Against this backdrop, cooperation between Baku and Tel Aviv acquires additional strategic importance.

During the meeting, Herzog called relations with Azerbaijan "unique" and emphasized that they have proven their significance even in difficult times. According to him, the sides can expand cooperation and strengthen ties between their peoples.

The partnership with Israel remains one of the directions of Azerbaijan's multi-vector foreign policy, allowing it to develop interaction in the spheres of security, energy, and technology. At the same time, Baku maintains its own priorities and builds relations with foreign partners based on national interests. It is precisely the combination of geographic location, economic opportunities, and independent diplomacy that strengthens Azerbaijan's role in regional processes.