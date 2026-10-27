Putin speaks with European leaders for the first time since last summer

Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The conversation took place on October 27 and was a continuation of the meeting in Oslo on October 20.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the office of the President of Finland.

As noted in the statement, the conversation was coordinated with Ukraine.

The parties discussed Russia's war against Ukraine, diplomatic efforts to end it, as well as the prospects for peace and stability in Europe. The call was also connected with the upcoming meetings in Abu Dhabi.

Stubb and Støre emphasized that Finland and Norway will continue to support Ukraine, and that in order to end the war, negotiations must be resumed. At the same time, the leaders specified that they were speaking on behalf of their own countries, and not of Europe as a whole.