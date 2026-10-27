Houthis claim strike on oil refinery in Saudi Arabia

The Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah has announced a ballistic missile strike on an oil refinery in the city of Ras Tanura in eastern Saudi Arabia.

As reported by the Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree, whose statement was published on a Telegram channel, the target of the attack was a refinery in the Eastern Province.

According to Saree, the missile precisely hit the facility, resulting in large fires breaking out on its grounds.

Source: TASS