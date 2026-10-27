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Neil Young files lawsuit against Trump

1news Staff15:35 - Today
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Neil Young files lawsuit against Trump

Canadian singer Neil Young has filed a $10 million lawsuit against U.S. President Donald Trump, accusing him of copyright infringement over the use of the song Rockin' in the Free World at campaign rallies.

This was reported by the publication Variety.

According to the lawsuit, Trump used the composition at a rally in the state of Ohio on October 12, as well as at other events in support of the Republican Party. Young, who criticizes the American president's policies, demanded monetary compensation and a ban on further use of the song for political purposes.

As Variety notes, in 2020 the musician already filed a lawsuit against Trump for the public use of this composition. At that time, the politician did not contest the claims and pledged not to use the song without the appropriate license.

The midterm elections in the United States will be held on November 3. In them, one-third of the Senate and the entire House of Representatives of Congress will be re-elected, as well as the governors of 36 states and territories. Currently, both chambers of Congress are controlled by the Republicans.

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