Former "Miss Switzerland" accuses Trump of rape: The White House responds

Former "Miss Switzerland" contestant and model Beatrice Keul has accused U.S. President Donald Trump of sexual assault, which, according to her, took place in 1993 at New York's Plaza Hotel.

Keul's account was included in a report by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives devoted to Trump's alleged ties to financier Jeffrey Epstein.

According to the woman, she met Trump at an event connected to the beauty pageant. Later, as Keul claims, he invited her to a meeting at the hotel. She also stated that after meeting Trump, Epstein approached her and invited her to a party at the Mar-a-Lago residence.

The White House rejected the accusations, calling the report a political attempt to distract attention from the president's work. Trump himself previously stated that he had cut off contact with Epstein long before the details of his crimes became widely known.

The document also contains statements from other women who have accused Trump of sexual harassment or assault.

Source: The Telegraph