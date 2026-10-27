Nova Poshta says Russian drones have been shot down by private air defense forces

The Ukrainian company Nova Poshta has implemented a private air defense (AD) project and already has downed Russian strike drones to its credit.

This was reported by Vyacheslav Klymov, co-owner of the Nova group of companies, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

"We are one of the few companies that has implemented this project. I don't want to disclose figures, but we have cases of shooting down 'Shaheds,'" Klymov said.

He emphasized the importance of further developing private air defense and noted that business can take on functions that before the full-scale invasion were considered the exclusive responsibility of the state.

According to Klymov, companies can also create their own fire services to protect production facilities. He said that Nova Poshta employees independently extinguish a significant portion of the fires that arise as a result of attacks, without waiting for the arrival of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

"Right now big business is looking for fire trucks in Europe in order to create their own services. This is our property. What's the problem? Who can forbid me from putting out a fire on my own territory myself?" Klymov noted.

The main area of Nova Poshta's activity remains express delivery of documents, parcels, and large-sized palletized cargo.