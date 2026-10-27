Pezeshkian: U.S. blockade of Iran threatens energy markets

The U.S. naval and air blockade of Iran threatens the stability of global energy markets. The largest energy suppliers must condemn Washington's actions.

This was stated by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the eighth summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Moscow.

"The imposition of unilateral sanctions against countries and economic terrorism in the form of a naval and air blockade of the Islamic Republic of Iran by the United States, as well as pressure on other countries to force them to comply with this blockade, are further illegal actions that pose a serious threat to the stability of energy markets. They must be condemned by the world's largest energy suppliers and effectively curbed," Pezeshkian said.

According to him, U.S. military intervention in the Persian Gulf area affects not only the countries of the region but also disrupts the processes of pricing, supply, and transportation of energy resources, creating a threat to the growth of the global economy.

Source: TASS