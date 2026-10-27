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Putin: Russia and Azerbaijan are engaged in an active dialogue on expanding cooperation in energy

1news Staff18:50 - 27 / 10 / 2026
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Putin: Russia and Azerbaijan are engaged in an active dialogue on expanding cooperation in energy

Russia and Azerbaijan are engaged in an active dialogue on expanding cooperation in the energy sector.

As AZERTAC reports, this was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the speeches of participants in the VIII summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

"Azerbaijan is our stable, good partner in very many areas, including in the energy sector," he emphasized.

According to the Russian leader, Moscow and Baku are discussing opportunities to expand energy cooperation, and their joint work has good prospects.

Speaking about supplies of Russian gas to Turkey, V. Putin said that their volume reaches 30 billion cubic meters. At the same time, he emphasized that Russia does not view Azerbaijan as a competitor on the Turkish gas market.

"This is, of course, significantly more than what Azerbaijan supplies. But we do not feel like competitors. On the contrary, we are ready for cooperation," V. Putin said.

Farida Abdullayeva

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