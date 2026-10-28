Ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia discuss peace and transport corridors in Italy

Azerbaijan's ambassador to Italy, Elchin Huseynli, took part in a discussion on the prospects for peace, the development of transport corridors and cooperation in the South Caucasus.

As 1news.az reports, the event, titled "The Caucasus at a Crossroads: Peace, Corridors and a New Era of Cooperation," was held on Oct. 26 as part of the international diplomacy festival Festival della Diplomazia in Italy.

Alongside Elchin Huseynli, the discussion brought together Armenia's ambassador to Italy, Vladimir Karapetyan, Georgia's ambassador Tamara Liluashvili and the expert Luca Steinmann.

The discussion centered on the prospects for a lasting and comprehensive peace in the South Caucasus, the shaping of a new architecture of regional trade and transport connectivity, and the scope for broader engagement between the region and Europe.

Particular attention went to the development of transport routes linking Central Asia and the South Caucasus with European countries.

As the description of the event on the official Festival della Diplomazia website notes, the South Caucasus is going through a period of major transformation, and the countries of the region are increasingly taking responsibility for their own stability and economic development.

The organizers stressed the role of Italy and the European Union in developing economic diplomacy, investing in transport and energy infrastructure and expanding ties with the South Caucasus.

About 150 people attended the event, among them academics, students of Italian universities, journalists and staff of think tanks.