 Ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia discuss peace and transport corridors in Italy | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Politics

Ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia discuss peace and transport corridors in Italy

1news Staff02:28 - Today
Ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia discuss peace and transport corridors in Italy

Azerbaijan's ambassador to Italy, Elchin Huseynli, took part in a discussion on the prospects for peace, the development of transport corridors and cooperation in the South Caucasus.

As 1news.az reports, the event, titled "The Caucasus at a Crossroads: Peace, Corridors and a New Era of Cooperation," was held on Oct. 26 as part of the international diplomacy festival Festival della Diplomazia in Italy.

Alongside Elchin Huseynli, the discussion brought together Armenia's ambassador to Italy, Vladimir Karapetyan, Georgia's ambassador Tamara Liluashvili and the expert Luca Steinmann.

The discussion centered on the prospects for a lasting and comprehensive peace in the South Caucasus, the shaping of a new architecture of regional trade and transport connectivity, and the scope for broader engagement between the region and Europe.

Particular attention went to the development of transport routes linking Central Asia and the South Caucasus with European countries.

As the description of the event on the official Festival della Diplomazia website notes, the South Caucasus is going through a period of major transformation, and the countries of the region are increasingly taking responsibility for their own stability and economic development.

The organizers stressed the role of Italy and the European Union in developing economic diplomacy, investing in transport and energy infrastructure and expanding ties with the South Caucasus.

About 150 people attended the event, among them academics, students of Italian universities, journalists and staff of think tanks.

Share:
449

In focus

Opinion

Azerbaijanism — an idea linking the country's history and future

Society

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev receives Director-General of ICESCO

Society

Leyla Aliyeva met with the secretary-general of the World Tourism Organization - PHOTO

Politics

Ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia discuss peace and transport corridors in Italy

Jeyhun Bayramov exchanged views with the UN Tourism secretary-general - PHOTO

Putin: Russia and Azerbaijan are engaged in an active dialogue on expanding cooperation in energy

Azerbaijan and the UN discussed expanding cooperation in the fight against terrorism - PHOTO

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Azerbaijan adds 31 Turkish citizens to list of "undesirable persons"

Baku expects decisions from Yerevan for the full completion of the normalization process

President Ilham Aliyev watched opening ceremony of FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

Turkey reports possible resignation of Erdogan's chief adviser Oktay Saral

Latest news

Ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia discuss peace and transport corridors in Italy

Today, 02:28

Ramiz Mehdiyev sentenced: All property confiscated in favor of the state

27 / 10 / 2026, 20:40

Jeyhun Bayramov exchanged views with the UN Tourism secretary-general - PHOTO

27 / 10 / 2026, 20:15

Putin: Russia and Azerbaijan are engaged in an active dialogue on expanding cooperation in energy

27 / 10 / 2026, 18:50

Azerbaijan and the UN discussed expanding cooperation in the fight against terrorism - PHOTO

27 / 10 / 2026, 18:20

Turkish parliament committee approves Mecca agreement

27 / 10 / 2026, 17:50

Iran's Navy: Tanker caught fire while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz

27 / 10 / 2026, 17:40

Syria condemns Jordanian airstrikes and reports deaths of civilians

27 / 10 / 2026, 17:20

Putin: Europe has trapped itself

27 / 10 / 2026, 17:15

Pezeshkian: U.S. blockade of Iran threatens energy markets

27 / 10 / 2026, 17:15

ANAS scientists appeal to Pezeshkian

27 / 10 / 2026, 17:15

Two drones shot down in Baghdad near the U.S. Embassy

27 / 10 / 2026, 17:10

Azerbaijanism — an idea linking the country's history and future

27 / 10 / 2026, 16:35

Nova Poshta says Russian drones have been shot down by private air defense forces

27 / 10 / 2026, 16:25

Milli Majlis discusses new fines for telecom operators

27 / 10 / 2026, 16:20

Former "Miss Switzerland" accuses Trump of rape: The White House responds

27 / 10 / 2026, 16:05

Khamenei names conditions for ending the war with Iran

27 / 10 / 2026, 15:53

Neil Young files lawsuit against Trump

27 / 10 / 2026, 15:35

Houthis claim strike on oil refinery in Saudi Arabia

27 / 10 / 2026, 15:25

Voter Turnout in Israel Reaches Record High - UPDATED

27 / 10 / 2026, 15:22
All news