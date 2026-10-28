U.S. First Lady Melania Trump said that Russia and Ukraine are observing the cease-fire in Oleshky, Kherson region.

"Ukraine and Russia are honoring the cease-fire agreement in Oleshky. As of 5:30 p.m. Kyiv time on October 27, both countries are adhering to their commitments under the humanitarian mission," the U.S. first lady wrote on X.

Earlier, she reported that the cease-fire zone in Oleshky had been expanded beyond the city, and that the cease-fire timeline had been moved up by two days. As Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov then explained in response to a question from TASS, observance of the quiet regime around the city of Oleshky in the Kherson region had been stipulated from the outset. He answered affirmatively when asked whether the agreement had initially covered a territory wider than the city of Oleshky itself.

On October 23, the White House announced that Russia and Ukraine, with the assistance of Melania Trump, had reached agreements on a cease-fire in the city of Oleshky in the Kherson region starting October 29. The countries agreed to halt all combat operations in Oleshky in order to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and to prepare for the evacuation of the civilian population through a special safe corridor.