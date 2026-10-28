 U.S. military spending in the conflict with Iran has exceeded $47 billion | 1news.az
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U.S. military spending in the conflict with Iran has exceeded $47 billion

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U.S. military spending in the conflict with Iran has exceeded $47 billion

The U.S. military campaign against Iran has already cost the American budget more than $47 billion, the Punchbowl News portal reports, citing data from U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) provided to Congress.

"The Pentagon has notified lawmakers that the war with Iran has cost $47.1 billion," the portal's correspondent Brianna Riley wrote on the social network X.

As Riley notes, the cost estimate has grown by about $3.5 billion compared with the figures the Pentagon sent to American lawmakers in early September.

According to the portal, the largest share of the spending — around $29 billion — is for replenishing munitions expended during the conflict. Another $11.9 billion was in operating costs, and about $6.1 billion will be required to replace lost military equipment and hardware.

At the same time, as the portal points out, the CENTCOM data presented still does not take into account the cost of restoring U.S. military facilities in the Middle East that were damaged during the hostilities.

The United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran on February 28, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. Despite the lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved.

Source: RIA Novosti

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